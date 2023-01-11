Investigators have developed a freely available measure of autism symptoms that can help to screen for autism and monitor changes over time in symptoms. Research on the development and validation of the Autism Symptom Dimension Questionnaire (ASDQ) is published in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology.

After development of an initial 33-item version, a revised 39-item version of the ASDQ (available at https://prolific.co/) was applied to 1,467 children and adolescents, including 104 with autism spectrum disorder. The questionnaire was found to be reliable and valid for evaluating autism symptoms across age, sex, race, and ethnicity.

“Having a freely available and modern measure of autism symptoms can greatly improve clinical practice and advance research into autism spectrum disorder,” said corresponding author Thomas W. Frazier, PhD, of John Carroll University.

URL upon publication: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/dmcn.15497

About the Journal

Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology (DMCN) is a multidisciplinary journal that has defined the fields of paediatric neurology and childhood-onset neurodisability for over 60 years. DMCN disseminates the latest clinical research results globally to enhance the care and improve the lives of disabled children and their families.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.