Newswise — Cornell College is proud to announce Tuition Zero, an initiative that creates tuition-free opportunities for Iowa students by building off the state’s need-based grant program–The Iowa Tuition Grant (ITG).

The ITG is typically awarded to Iowans enrolled at one of the state’s private colleges or universities and who have a household income of less than $100,000. Students file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility based on financial need.

To reduce confusion around college costs and simplify the funding process, the Tuition Zero program makes the math simple. When a student qualifies for the ITG, Cornell meets the remainder of their tuition need.

“We want Iowa students to know, with confidence, that their tuition is covered, so it’s Tuition Zero. They can use their loans or savings to cover their room and board–living expenses, books, and food,” said Cornell College Vice President for Enrollment Management Wendy Beckemeyer. “This new program makes it possible for many to go to college and stay in college for their undergraduate degree program.”

Studies show that understanding cost is a major source of anxiety for parents whose kids are searching for a college. A 2024 study by higher education research company EAB reported that 58% of parents said they are concerned about understanding how much school will actually cost their family. The same study showed that college costs ranked #1 and amount of debt ranked #2 for students planning to attend college.

“We want to make it easier for families to see that a private college education is possible,” said Cornell College Director of Admissions Drew Shradel. “For Iowa students who qualify for the ITG, this program removes financial barriers so they can attend Cornell without paying tuition and experience our distinctive One Course At A Time calendar.”

Several students took part in a soft launch of the Tuition Zero program this academic year. Ravyn Dittmar, a first-year student from Van Horne, Iowa, is one of those students. She plans to major in psychology and wants to become a trauma therapist. This program allows her to graduate with little debt and live in the moment of her college experience.

“It’s incredibly helpful,” Dittmar said. “When I saw how much I would be paying versus the starting cost, it was a huge weight taken off my shoulders. I was like, ‘Oh, I can handle that.’”

Students and families interested in enrolling can reach out to Cornell’s admission counselors or check out Cornell’s net price calculator to learn more.