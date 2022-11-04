Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Nov. 4 2022)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) invites medical students, physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) residents, and early-career physiatrists to join experienced physicians at an interactive webinar to explore career options for physiatrists with a sub-specialty focus on neuromuscular (NM) and/or electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

“What a PM&R Physician Needs to Know About Considering a Career in NM or EDX Medicine,” will be held live on November 14, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. (EST). A recording will also be made public after the event. Attendees will learn about different pathways available so they can excel in NM and/or EDX medicine practice, the new AANEM Fellowship Match Portal, and how to leverage a foundation in physiatry with colleagues in neurology.

Presentations will be given by a panel of experts, including Erik Ensrud, MD, University of Missouri-Columbia; Ileana Howard, MD, University of Washington; and more. Presentations will be followed by a live Q&A. Colin Franz, MD, PhD, a physician-scientist at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, will moderate the webinar. “This session brings together a diverse group of PM&R specialists from across the country to share their insights on careers in electrodiagnostic and neuromuscular medicine,” he said. “When I was considering a neuromuscular fellowship, it was hard to find good advice from a PM&R perspective. It turns out there are multiple pathways to achieve a career with a strong focus on electrodiagnostic and/or neuromuscular medicine.”

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lhvFTnA_TEW_JXxAx6oGgQ About American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Based in Rochester, MN, AANEM is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal, and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

