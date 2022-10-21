From dangerous air particles to lead exposure. Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Environmental Health channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

Radon Exposure Significantly Affected by Behaviour and Socio-Economic Factors, Study Finds

Leaks from gas stoves can create potentially hazardous indoor benzene concentrations

Alligators Exposed to PFAS Show Autoimmune Effects

ACP says policies needed to improve environmental health (embargoed until 24-Oct-2022 5:00 PM EDT)

Physicians call on health care organizations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (embargoed until 24-Oct-2022 5:00 PM EDT)

Hair straightening chemicals associated with higher uterine cancer risk

Cancer deaths in Italy: environmental pollution plays an important role

Positive childhood experiences of blue spaces linked to better adult well-being

As Winters Warm, Nutrient Pollution Threatens 40% of U.S.

Particle radioactivity linked to pollution-associated heart attack and stroke death

Study links prenatal phthalate exposure to reduced childhood lung function

Special Issue of AJPH Illuminates Lead Risks Throughout U.S., Prevention Steps

Lead safety guidance lacking for urban farmers in many major US cities

Cancer Expert Shares Troubling Research on World Trade Center Exposure

Study findings suggest association between exposure to air pollution -- particularly in the first 5 years of life -- and alterations in brain structure