According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for 6.7 million premature deaths each year. This includes both outdoor air pollution and indoor air pollution from cooking, heating, and other household activities.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there are more than 7 million cases of waterborne illnesses each year. These illnesses can be caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses, and parasites that contaminate drinking water, recreational water, and environmental water sources.

Nanoplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are less than 100 nanometers in size. They are released into the environment from a variety of sources, including wastewater treatment plants, tire wear, and the breakdown of larger plastic items. Nanoplastics can absorb and leach environmental chemicals, which can pose a risk to human health and the environment.

Climate is increasing risk of high toxin concentrations in Northern US lakes

-Carnegie Institution for Science

New study shows surprising effects of fire in North America’s boreal forests

-Northern Arizona University

Safely removing nanoplastics from water using 'Prussian blue', a pigment used to dye jeans

-National Research Council of Science and Technology

Biodegradable plastics still damaging to fish

-University of Otago

Wildlife polluted by flame retardants on massive scale

-Green Science Policy Institute

Quantifying national emissions of methane worldwide

-Peking University

Ocean circulation, ice melt and increasing tourism could all be contributing to Arctic microplastics

-University of Exeter

Research Finds Water Quality in Gulf of Mexico Improves When Adding Social Costs to Carbon Emissions

-University of New Hampshire

Researchers reveal harmful blue-green algae hotspots across Florida’s lakes

-Florida State University

Organic nitrogen aerosol is an important contributor to global atmospheric nitrogen deposition

-Science China Press

Research shows wildfire smoke may linger in homes long after initial blaze

-Colorado State University