Newswise — Join us as Professor Marc Fontecave, our HKIAS Senior Fellow and Professor from Collège de France, explores innovative bioinspired molecular catalysis for CO 2 reduction. Discover how nature’s lessons on CO 2 reduction inspire the design of new molecular catalysts with high efficiency and selectivity.

Date: 18 November 2024 (Mon)

Time: 2:30 pm

Venue: AE-040, HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, CityUHK

Registration: https://go.cityu.hk/jn4ssx

Discover exciting research on creating new catalysts inspired by natural enzymes, and how this method is used to develop solid materials for better reactions.