Newswise — Join us as Professor Marc Fontecave, our HKIAS Senior Fellow and Professor from Collège de France, explores innovative bioinspired molecular catalysis for CO2 reduction. Discover how nature’s lessons on CO2 reduction inspire the design of new molecular catalysts with high efficiency and selectivity.

Date: 18 November 2024 (Mon)

Time: 2:30 pm

Venue: AE-040, HKIAS Lecture Theatre, LG/F, Academic Exchange Building, CityUHK

Registration: https://go.cityu.hk/jn4ssx     

Discover exciting research on creating new catalysts inspired by natural enzymes, and how this method is used to develop solid materials for better reactions.

