Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – The Ochsner Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER) is partnering with Franklin Avenue Baptist Church and Genentech, a biotechnology company and member of the Roche Group, to host a symposium aimed at addressing cancer disparities in medically underserved populations.

The Giving Thanks Health Fest will be held at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church on 8282 I-10 Service Rd. in New Orleans East on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The faith-based symposium will explore community solutions for cancer health equity.

The symposium supports Healthy State, a collaboration between Ochsner Health and partners with government, non-profit and business organizations to create healthier, happier and more productive communities, with health equity at the forefront of these efforts. Together, Healthy State members from every sector bring resources to underserved communities; better understand the impact of health and social conditions; utilize data, technology and innovation to improve outcomes and invest in Louisiana’s economic growth and workforce. To move the needle on Healthy State, Ochsner and partners aim to encourage tobacco cessation, decrease cancer deaths and address chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

“When considering access to medical care, healthcare equity is critically important and cannot be achieved overnight, nor by working alone,” said Eboni Price-Haywood, MD, MPH, MMM, FACP, system medical director of Healthy State and OXIHER. “Together, we must meet people where they are, as a Healthy State starts with healthier communities. At OXIHER, we are honored to continue our deep and meaningful partnerships with community and faith-based organizations, businesses, and education leaders to prioritize this work.”

Physician, survivor, and advocate community panel sessions will include:

Breast cancer: Erica Broussard, MD, senior physician and site lead, radiology, Ochsner Baptist

Prostate cancer: Zoe Larned, MD, system chair of hematology/oncology and director of inpatient hematology/oncology, Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Lung cancer: Brian L. Pettiford, MD, MBA, MMM, FACS, section head of general thoracic surgery, Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Colorectal cancer: Jonathan Mizrahi, MD, hematology oncologist, Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center

Xavier University Health and Wellness Center will provide screenings for blood pressure, BMI, glucose and lung capacity, as well as education on nutrition, tobacco cessation and prostate cancer. Ochsner Health will provide education and resources to address lung, colorectal, and breast cancer. Clinical professionals from Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center, the Ochsner Clinical Simulation and Patient Safety Center and Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center will be onsite providing education resources, referrals, CPR demonstrations, and research and clinical trials information.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Department of Child Services will provide opportunities to enroll in Medicare and SNAP services. Other partnering organizations supporting the Giving Thanks Health Fest activities include the American Cancer Society, National Bone Marrow – Be the Match Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF), All of Us Research Group, Alopecia Foundation, Links Inc., and Genentech.