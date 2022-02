Summary

Islet transplantation has proven to be an effective treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D) yet is hampered by the shortage of available tissue. Recently, two reports from a Viacyte multicenter clinical trial demonstrate the feasibility, safety, and potential efficacy of transplanting macro-encapsulated human stem cell-derived pancreatic endoderm cells into patients with T1D, highlighting the promise of a stem cell-based therapeutic approach.