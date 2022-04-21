Diabetes self-management education and support can improve outcomes in people with diabetes. Providing health interventions via digital modes of delivery can extend the reach of programs delivered through traditional means. The web-based version of the Diabetes Education and Self-Management for Ongoing and Newly Diagnosed (MyDESMOND) is a digital diabetes education and support program for people with type 2 diabetes. The program was originally developed in the United Kingdom and is evidence-based, grounded in behavioral theory, and designed through a rigorous process of intervention mapping. As such, MyDESMOND was considered an ideal candidate for adaptation to the Australian setting. Program content and the digital platform were modified to suit the local context to increase the likelihood that the revised version of MyDESMOND will deliver similar outcomes to the original program. The aim of this paper is to describe the systematic processes undertaken to adapt the digital MyDESMOND diabetes education and support program for people with type 2 diabetes to the Australian setting. The adaptation involved a multidisciplinary group with a diverse range of skills and expertise—a governance structure was established, a skilled project team was appointed, and stakeholder engagement was strategically planned. The adaptation of the program content included modifications to the clinical recommendations, the inclusion of local resources, practical changes, and revisions to optimize readability. A 2-stage independent review of the modified content was enacted. Digital adaptations were informed by relevant standards, local legislative requirements, and considerations of data sovereignty. The digital platform was extensively tested before deployment to the production setting. MyDESMOND is the first evidence-based digital diabetes education and support program for Australians with type 2 diabetes. This paper provides a road map for the adaptation of digital health interventions to new contexts.