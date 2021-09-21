Newswise — With the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), the 2021 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Fall Journal Club will feature webinars discussing the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security, and health.

The Fall Journal Club series expounds on research published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. Webinars take place every Monday from September 27 to November 29 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The individual webinar topics are:

Webinars are free to SNEB members as a benefit of membership. The Fall Journal Club series is supported by Elsevier. If you are not an SNEB member, use the code JNEBJCCOMP to receive free registration as their guest. Participants can receive CPEs by attending these educational webinars.