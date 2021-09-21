Newswise — With the UN General Assembly’s designation of 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV), the 2021 Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior Fall Journal Club will feature webinars discussing the important role of fruits and vegetables in human nutrition, food security, and health.
The Fall Journal Club series expounds on research published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. Webinars take place every Monday from September 27 to November 29 at 1 p.m. Eastern. The individual webinar topics are:
- Intuitive Eating is Associated with Higher Fruit and Vegetable Intake Among Adults | View JNEB Article | September 27
- Juice Displaces Milk and Fruit in High School Lunches | View JNEB Article | October 4
- Access with Education Improves Fruit and Vegetable Intake in Preschool Children | View JNEB Article | October 11
- Examining Front-of-Package Product Names and Ingredient Lists of Infant and Toddler Food Containing Vegetables | View JNEB Article | October 18
- Barriers, Strategies, and Resources to Thriving School Garden | View JNEB Article | October 25
- School Lunch Environmental Factors Impacting Fruit and Vegetable Consumption | View JNEB Article | November 8
- Impact of a Prescription Produce Program on Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk Outcomes | View JNEB Article | November 15
- More Frequent Food Shopping May Promote Fruit and Vegetable Intake: A Systematic Review | View JNEB Article | November 29
Webinars are free to SNEB members as a benefit of membership. The Fall Journal Club series is supported by Elsevier. If you are not an SNEB member, use the code JNEBJCCOMP to receive free registration as their guest. Participants can receive CPEs by attending these educational webinars.