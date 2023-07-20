Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 20, 2023) – Today, the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) released its “Census of Licensed Physicians in the United States, 2022.” The census, released every two years in the Journal of Medical Regulation, uses data received by the FSMB from the nation’s state medical boards.

The new census – FSMB’s seventh since the inaugural census in 2010 – provides valuable demographic data about the U.S. physician workforce, including information about the number of licensed physicians, the type of medical degree, location of undergraduate medical education, specialty certification status, sex, and age.

Key findings of the 2022 census include:

There are 1,044,734 licensed physicians in the United States and District of Columbia – a physician workforce 23% larger than in 2010.

Since 2020, there have been significant increases in the number of new licenses issued by state medical boards – a trend driven by increased utilization of the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC) and the use of telehealth services at levels significantly higher than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The physician population is aging alongside the general population, with the number of licensed physicians aged 60 years and older increasing by 54% since 2010.

The number of licensed female physicians continues to increase. In 2022, 37% of the physician workforce were women, compared to 30% in 2010. The licensed female physician population has increased by 54%, compared to an 11% increase for male physicians since 2010.

The number of licensed physicians with a DO degree continues to grow at a much faster pace than licensed physicians with an MD degree. Between 2010 and 2022, the number of licensed osteopathic physicians increased by 89%, compared with an 18% increase for MDs.

“The data in the 2022 census illustrates how dramatically the physician population has grown and diversified since 2010,” said Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP, President and CEO of the FSMB. “The FSMB census continues to be an important tool in helping medical regulators and healthcare policymakers stay informed of physician workforce trends as they consider ways to encourage public safety and physician wellness.”

“The wealth of data that this census provides can play a significant role in understanding the needs of our health care workforce and help to identify areas in which we can innovate and expand access to care,” said Jeffrey Carter, MD, Chair of the FSMB Board of Directors.

