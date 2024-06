Newswise — Parts of South Florida were underwater after a tropical storm dropped up to 20 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for several South Florida counties as officials dealt with flooding.

FAMU-FSU College of Engineering research faculty Ebrahim Ahmadisharaf is available to speak to media about tools to quantify and predict flooding and surface water pollution.

To arrange an interview, email [email protected].