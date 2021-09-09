By: Bill Wellock | Published: | 9:07 am | SHARE:

Suicide is a complex public health issue with far-reaching impacts. The National Alliance on Mental Illness recognizes September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to focus on the causes and treatments of this disease.

Florida State University expert Dr. F. Andrew Kozel is available to comment to media about suicide and the latest medical efforts to understand and treat this condition.

Dr. F. Andrew Kozel, professor and Mina Jo Powell Endowed Chair in Neurological Sciences, Department of Behavioral Sciences and Social Medicine, College of Medicine



“Suicide is a public health issue, but also a deeply personal one. Tools such as brain imaging and brain stimulation give psychiatrists the ability to study and treat neuropsychiatric disorders in patients. Understanding how these diseases affect the brain gives healthcare providers better ways to improve the lives of patients with these devastating disorders.”