FSU Expert Available to Comment on Black Friday and Holiday Shopping

‘Tis the season for consumer electronics, toys and just about any other consumer product to start flying off shelves and out of digital marketplaces. With that in mind, an expert from the Florida State University College of Business can provide context and perspective on yet another Black Friday and the subsequent holiday buying binge.

Scott is an expert in consumer behavior, over-consumption behavior, goal setting, self-regulation and transformative consumer research.

"The role of technology as part of the retail experience is increasingly important during Black Friday, the holiday season and into the new year,” Scott said. “Artificial intelligence and robotics not only help to anticipate consumer needs, make recommendations and deliver solutions to consumers, but consumers are also seeking advanced technologies for use in their own homes.”

“At the same time, there is a movement to focus on consumers' health and well-being. Successful firms will be the ones that can leverage consumer and corporate technologies to help promote consumer well-being."

