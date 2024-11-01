By: Stephen Stone | Published: | 9:54 am

Newswise — On Aug. 28, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy issued an eye-opening surgeon general’s advisory that parental stress has become a public health concern.

The decision was made because of mounting evidence shown in studies on the stress and mental health challenges faced by parents. According to the American Psychological Association, a study conducted in Nov. 2023 showed that 48% of parents say that most days their stress is overwhelming compared to other adults.

The same study also revealed that 41% of parents say that most days they are so stressed they cannot function. Several parental stressors play a role in these feelings, including sleep deprivation, time scarcity and managing child behaviors.

Human Development and Family Science Professor Ming Cui has several areas of expertise, including adolescent and young adult development, the influence of family or origin on adolescents and young adults, and cultural diversity in family and child studies.

Cui studies parenting and how parenting affects not only child development but also parents’ own well-being. Her main areas of study are overparenting of adolescents and emerging adult children. She has published various works examining indulgent parenting and overparenting.

Human Development and Family Science Associate Teaching Professor Jamila Holcomb teaches a course that addresses different parenting topics. She is a licensed marriage and family therapist who supports individuals and families looking to better navigate mental health and relationship challenges.

Holcomb has taught several courses with a focus on parenting, child and family issues as well as marriage and family therapy.

Ming Cui, Human Development and Family Science Professor

Email: [email protected]

Quote from Ming Cui:

What are the main factors that create parental stress?

“There could be many reasons. There are fewer numbers of children in contemporary families giving parents the opportunity for increased attentional and resource investments per child, the desire for their children to be successful and the influence of and pressure from media, community and other people. These factors, directly or indirectly, contribute to parenting stress.”

Jamila Holcomb, Human Development and Family Science Associate Professor

Email: [email protected]

Quotes from Jamila Holcomb:

What are the main factors that create parental stress?

“Some of the main factors that create parental stress today are the financial cost of raising children, particularly related to childcare and groceries; keeping children safe both at home and at school; an overabundance of information from social media which can create social comparisons and feelings of inadequacy; the everyday demands of parenting and feeling alone navigating the hardships and for parents of color the burden to prepare their children for racism experiences.”

What are the best ways for parents to manage this stress?

“Some of the ways that parents can best manage this stress is to seek support from friends, family, a mental health provider, or other parents. The “village” is not readily available like in previous generations, so it is important to surround yourself with a positive support system. Parents should also set boundaries around their social media usage and maintain realistic expectations around navigating the demands of parenthood.”

“Parents of color should utilize racial socialization practices focused on instilling positive racial identity and preparing children for how to navigate race-related events. If they are unsure how to do this, finding support from other parents of color or connecting with a mental health provider of color is essential. Finally, for the health and safety of our children as well as economic security, parents should stay engaged with what is happening within our communities and within the larger political system so that they can feel empowered to vote for changes that positively impact parents and children now and for generations to come.”