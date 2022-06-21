By: Elliott Finebloom | Published:

Newswise — A Florida State University faculty member is being recognized for his research to improve mathematics education for elementary and secondary school students.

The Florida Council of Teachers of Mathematics (FCTM) named Robert Schoen, an associate professor at the Learning Systems Institute (LSI), the Kenneth P. Kidd Mathematics Educator of the Year. The award was established in 1976 to recognize outstanding contributions to mathematics education.

“This is a well-deserved award,” said LSI Director Rabieh Razzouk. “Dr. Schoen has made major contributions to elementary math and secondary statistics education in Florida. His work on Cognitive Guided Instruction and other projects have directly impacted thousands of teachers and their students. We are proud of his achievements and grateful to FCTM for considering and presenting him with this award.”

Schoen is associate director of LSI’s Florida Center for Research in STEM (FCR–STEM) and an associate professor in Mathematics Education at Florida State. His research experience includes the development of educational and psychological measurements, in-depth study of student mathematical thinking, mathematical education of teachers, and rigorous evaluation of the effectiveness of educational interventions.

“I have a great respect for FCTM, and I feel deeply honored to receive this award,” Schoen said. “My team and I work so hard to help improve teaching and learning while increasing the scientific rigor of education research. It feels great to be recognized by mathematics teachers for the impact that we are having on their work.”

The award was announced at FCTM’s 69th Annual Conference in St. Petersburg, Florida, attended by hundreds of math education professionals. Schoen is the first Tallahassee-based educator to win the award since 1994 and just the third ever from Tallahassee to be so honored.

