Newswise — As international shipping continues to power global trade, its environmental impact is becoming an increasingly urgent topic in climate science research.

At Florida State University, Assistant Professor of Meteorology Michael Diamond is at the forefront of research on the environmental impact of shipping. His work focuses on how ship emissions affect cloud formation and global climate patterns.

One key area of his research involves aerosols — microscopic particles suspended in the air — emitted from ships and their impact on creating trails of highly reflective clouds, known as “ship tracks.” Particle pollution inadvertently cools Earth’s surface by reflecting sunlight, whereas greenhouse gas pollution warms Earth’s surface by trapping heat, highlighting the complex relationship between human activity and climate.

Diamond’s research is especially relevant as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) works to adapt its marine pollution regulations to enhance maritime safety, security and environmental protection. His findings are helping to deepen understanding of how ship pollution impacts the atmosphere, offering valuable insight for shaping future emissions standards and exploring innovative approaches like climate intervention via marine cloud brightening.

“We must tackle air pollution and climate change simultaneously,” Diamond said. “By reducing our emissions of aerosols at the same time as greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and, especially, methane, we would reap the public health benefits of improved air quality without accelerating global warming. It’s important to consider both our decarbonization and air quality goals for the IMO to determine the best shipping regulations for the next generation of low to zero-carbon fuel for ships.”

