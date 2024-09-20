By: Kimi Wilcoxon | Published: | 1:43 pm

Newswise — Florida State University’s College of Nursing has launched the nation’s first master’s degree combining artificial intelligence and health care with a curriculum that will expand digital health initiatives into clinical benefits for patients through more advanced, efficient and personalized care.

The first-of-its-kind Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) with a concentration in artificial intelligence is one of two concentrations debuting with the new MSN program, which opened for applications earlier this month.

Recognizing the need to equip future nursing leaders with a thorough understanding of emerging technologies, the program will also tackle the implementation of such technology in a safe and ethical manner.

“AI is rapidly expanding into every facet of our lives, and health care is no exception,” said Jing Wang, dean of the college. “We are seeing hospitals and clinics begin to implement artificial intelligence, and our master’s program will create a new generation of nursing professionals ready to navigate and leverage these innovative skills and knowledge.”

The launch of the MSN program is part of the College of Nursing’s Boldly Rising Strategic Plan. It joins the college’s Ph.D. program, which recently debuted. Both programs are offered online, allowing for a global cohort of FSU nursing leaders.

Dean Wang expects this achievement will shine an even greater spotlight on the college’s faculty and accomplishments.

“We are leading in the state of Florida and nationally in digital health and health care innovation,” she said. “Our faculty are nationally renowned fellows and award recipients and have brought in millions in research funding. I look forward to the future collaborations this unprecedented MSN program brings us.”

The application deadline for the first spring 2025 class is Oct. 1.

For more information, visit nursing.fsu.edu/msn.