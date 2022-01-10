Background

Peripheral nerve injury (PNI) is one of the essential causes of physical disability with a high incidence rate. The traditional tissue engineering strategy, Top-Down strategy, has some limitations. A new tissue-engineered strategy, Bottom-Up strategy (tissue-engineered microtissue strategy), has emerged and made significant research progress in recent years. However, to the best of our knowledge, microtissues are rarely used in neural tissue engineering; thus, we intended to use microtissues to repair PNI.

Methods

We used a low-adhesion cell culture plate to construct adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) into microtissues in vitro, explored the physicochemical properties and microtissues components, compared the expression of cytokines related to nerve regeneration between microtissues and the same amount of two-dimension (2D)-cultured cells, co-cultured directly microtissues with dorsal root ganglion (DRG) or Schwann cells (SCs) to observe the interaction between them using immunocytochemistry, quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). We used grafts constructed by microtissues and polycaprolactone (PCL) nerve conduit to repair sciatic nerve defects in rats.

Results

The present study results indicated that compared with the same number of 2D-cultured cells, microtissue could secrete more nerve regeneration related cytokines to promote SCs proliferation and axons growth. Moreover, in the direct co-culture system of microtissue and DRG or SCs, axons of DRG grown in the direction of microtissue, and there seems to be a cytoplasmic exchange between SCs and ASCs around microtissue. Furthermore, microtissues could repair sciatic nerve defects in rat models more effectively than traditional 2D-cultured ASCs.

Conclusion

Tissue-engineered microtissue is an effective strategy for stem cell culture and therapy in nerve tissue engineering.