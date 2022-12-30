Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (December 29, 2022)- The American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF), offers international scholarship opportunities for up to 5 physicians from economically developing countries to attend the 2023 American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, which will be held November 1-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Additionally, those who submit an abstract/application, but do not receive an ANF International Scholarship are automatically considered for travel scholarships offered through the North American Chapter of the International Federation of Clinical Neurophysiology (IFCN). The IFCN distributes up to 15 scholarships. "The ANF makes it possible for physicians from economically developing countries to receive quality medical education at the AANEM Annual Meeting that will help them diagnose and treat patients with neuromuscular disorders,” stated ANF Executive Director, Shirlyn A. Adkins, JD.

The eligibility criteria, application process, and scholarships are the same for both the ANF and the IFCN international scholarships. Physicians must submit an abstract for the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting to be considered for the travel scholarship. Travel scholarship eligibility criteria requires a medical degree or foreign equivalent, the applicant must reside and/or practice in an economically developing country, and must have an interest in neuromuscular and/or electrodiagnostic medicine. The ANF and IFCN international scholarship recipients receive $1,000 cash and free annual meeting registration.

Applicants who submit abstracts for the 2023 AANEM Annual Meeting must have them in by the March 15, 2023 deadline. Selected applicants will be notified in the summer of 2023.

About American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF) Based in Rochester, MN, ANF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the global effort to cure neuromuscular disease. As part of its mission to promote the advancement of scientific research and education, the ANF offers annual development grants intended as seed money to help launch research into muscle and nerve disorders by promising new researchers. For more information about ANF, visit neurmuscularfoundation.org.

