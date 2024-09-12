Newswise — Starch is a vital component of the human diet, serving as a primary energy source. However, high-glycemic starches are linked to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. Traditional starch modification methods, such as chemical and enzymatic treatments, present environmental and economic drawbacks. In contrast, non-thermal processing techniques—like ultrasound and high-pressure processing—have emerged as efficient, safer alternatives. Given these challenges, there is a pressing need to explore the effects of non-thermal methods on starch digestibility to promote healthier food solutions.



Conducted by a team from Nanchang University and University College Dublin, the research (DOI: 10.1016/j.gaost.2024.05.002) was published in Grain & Oil Science and Technology on May 9, 2024. The review examines the impact of non-thermal processing techniques, including ultrasound, high-pressure treatment, and γ-irradiation, on starch digestibility. The results show that these methods significantly improve the digestion properties of starch, lowering blood glucose levels and offering a healthier dietary alternative to combat chronic diseases. This innovative approach underscores the transformative potential of non-thermal techniques in food processing and public health.



The review provides an in-depth review of non-thermal techniques that enhance starch digestion by modifying its structure. For instance, ultrasound disrupts starch granules, forming new crystalline structures that resist enzymatic breakdown, thus lowering the glycemic index. High-pressure processing (HPP) alters starch's molecular composition, increasing its resistance to enzymes, while γ-irradiation changes its crystallinity, making it less digestible and reducing post-meal glucose spikes. The research highlights NTPT's distinct benefits, including safety, environmental sustainability, and superior efficiency compared to traditional thermal and chemical methods. These non-thermal approaches effectively increase resistant starch and reduce rapidly digestible starch, making them crucial for managing chronic metabolic conditions. By targeting various structural levels of starch—from granules to lamellar layers—NTPT offers a promising pathway to tailor starch digestibility for health benefits.



Dr. Jianhua Xie, a leading researcher from Nanchang University, noted, “Our findings reveal the significant impact of non-thermal processing techniques on food science. By adjusting starch digestion properties using environmentally friendly methods, we can greatly influence public health. This sustainable alternative to traditional techniques helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases linked to high-glycemic diets. We are confident that our research paves the way for developing starch-based foods that are not only healthier but also more sustainable and safe.”



The findings have significant implications for the food industry, especially in the development of healthier starch products. By leveraging NTPT to modulate starch digestibility, manufacturers can create foods that better control blood glucose levels, benefiting those with or at risk of diabetes. Additionally, these non-thermal techniques align with the growing demand for sustainable, clean-label food processing, offering an eco-friendly approach that preserves nutritional quality. The study sets the stage for scaling NTPT in industrial food production, potentially reshaping dietary health on a broader scale.

DOI: 10.1016/j.gaost.2024.05.002

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.gaost.2024.05.002

This study was financial supported by the Program of the National Natural Science Foundation of China (31972034), and the National Youth Top-notch Talent Support Program of China (201902).

About Grain & Oil Science and Technology (GOST)

Grain & Oil Science and Technology (GOST) is a peer-reviewed Open Access (OA) journal and upon acceptance all articles are permanently and freely available on ScienceDirect. GOST publishes innovative papers in the fields of grain engineering (processing and storage of staple food grain and cereals), food science and engineering (food chemistry, biochemistry, microbiology, nutrition, food safety), oil science and engineering (processing and storage of oils and fats, oil chemistry for food use). Contributions written in English in the form of critical reviews, research papers, short communications, short reviews are welcomed.