Newswise — Nutley, NJ – May 10, 2022 – A $1 million gift to the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine from Roger and Carin Ehrenberg will support the school’s Human Dimension program, which benefits both medical students and New Jersey communities. A three-year course, the Human Dimension program provides service-learning experiences and an integrated curriculum for medical students in which they come to understand the many Determinants of Health, including personal, economic and environmental determinants that greatly impact health.

“The Human Dimension program is foundational to the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine’s innovative curriculum,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are grateful for this generous gift which will help us continue to reinvent medical education to create a physician workforce that will thrive in a new state of health care that focuses as much on prevention as curing illness.’’

Since its start in 2018, 335 students in the Human Dimension program have cared for 257 families in nine communities across five counties, and have taken on 35 community health projects. The program’s 35 faculty members have been integral in the success of the program and in leading another key aspect of it: the Professional Identity Formation curriculum. This training includes reflection, narrative medicine, resilience-building, mindfulness and other skills and activities to support student development as resilient, empathic professionals able to meet the needs of their patients.

“By matching our future physicians to individuals and families from underserved areas, and through interactions over the entire core curriculum, they become involved in all aspects of a family’s life to understand drivers of health outcomes, provide education and navigate community resources,” said Jeffrey Boscamp, M.D., interim dean of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

The school’s commitment to improving community health has garnered much recognition, including the American Hospital Association’s NOVA award. The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine was one of just five institutions to be recognized.

“Carin and I have long believed that medical care needs to take into account the whole individual, not merely reported symptoms,” says Roger Ehrenberg. “This means understanding where and how someone lives, what stressors exist and why, and other physical and psychological forces that drive their behaviors.

“Traditional medical training has given short shrift to context, which often has profound impacts on a patient's physical and emotional well-being,” added Ehrenberg. “This is a problem we wanted to address both with respect to training subsequent generations of medical professionals to take these factors into account, but also to develop empathy and perspective by incorporating these kinds of challenges and communities into their medical training and curriculum.”

The gift provided by the Ehrenbergs will cover nearly all annual costs to implement the Human Dimension program for one year, including core faculty and team member positions, a mix of full- and part-time, and include clinical faculty teachers, curriculum development, associate dean supervision and support and operations costs such as interpreter services and community events. Additionally, it will help to establish the Health Services Research Institute. Health Services Research is core to assessing the impact of the Human Dimension program on students and the communities and populations they are caring for. It will focus on the organization, delivery and outcomes of health care in a broad manner and addresses a wide array of areas, including social determinants of health, health outcomes of programs and policies, variations in care, disease specific health care outcomes and costs, diversity, equality and outcomes, payment systems and population and geographic care delivery.

“We are so thankful to Roger and Carin for their compassion and generosity,” says Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on the undeniable health care disparities we face as a nation, and programs, like the Human Dimension program, are just one of the ways in which we can truly make headway in establishing equal health care for all.’’

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Hackensack Meridian Health assumed its independent operation in July 2020. The school's vision is that each person in New Jersey, and in the United States, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, will enjoy the highest levels of wellness in an economically and behaviorally sustainable fashion. The School's unique curriculum focuses on linking the basic science with clinical relevance, through an integrated curriculum in a team-oriented, collaborative environment. The school prides itself on outreach, through programs like the Human Dimension, which is active in communities across New Jersey.



