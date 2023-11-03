Newswise — ANAHEIM, Calif. (November 12, 2023) – Allergist Gailen Marshall, MD, PhD, of Jackson, MS, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on November 12 in Anaheim, Calif. Allergist James Tracy, DO, of Omaha, NE, was elected ACAAI president-elect.

Other newly elected ACAAI officers are Cherie Zachary, MD, Eagan, MN as vice president and Kelly Maples, MD, Norfolk, VA as treasurer. Regents elected for three-year terms include Aikaterini Anagnostou, MD, MSc, PhD, Houston, Texas, Brian T. Kelly, MD, MA, Omaha, Nebraska and Mervat Nassef, MD, New York, New York.

Dr. Gailen Marshall serves as the R. Faser Triplett, Sr., MD, Chair of Allergy and Immunology, Professor of Medicine, Pediatrics and Pathology, Vice Chair for Research, Director of the Division of Clinical Immunology and Allergy and Chief of the Laboratory of Behavioral Immunology Research at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC). He has been at UMMC in Jackson since 2004.

Dr. Marshall earned both a PhD in Immunology (1979) and his MD (1984) from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He did internal medicine training at the University of Iowa and completed his residency, chief residency and allergy-immunology fellowship at the University of Tennessee at Memphis.

Dr. Marshall served the publication mission for the College for 21 years. He was a member of the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (Annals) editorial board from 2000-04 and a member of the editorial board for AllergyWatch from 2002-05. He was appointed associate editor of the Annals in 2005 and became editor-in-chief (EIC) in 2006. He served as editor-in-chief through 2021. Dr. Marshall received the ACAAI Distinguished Service award and was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the College in 2009.

Dr. James Tracy is a board-certified allergist and immunologist in Omaha, Nebraska. A graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1984 and has been practicing Allergy and Immunology for 33 years. He completed his fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Wilford Hall US Air Force Medical Center.

Dr. Tracy currently is partner with Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Omaha, Nebraska, and has academic appointments at the University of Nebraska and Creighton University. He helps manage 19 outreach clinics throughout Nebraska.

Dr. Tracy has served on the ACAAI Advocacy Council, the Annual Meeting Program Committee, the Board of Regents, the Budget/Finance Committee, the Ethics Committee, and the ACAAI Foundation Board. Dr. Tracy was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the College in 2019. He received the Bela Schick Lecture and Distinguished Service award in 2020.

Dr. Tracy earned a spot on the Omaha Best Doctors list in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as selected by his healthcare industry peers.

The ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting is Nov. 9-13.

About ACAAI

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. Founded in 1942, the College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes.