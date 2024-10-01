Newswise — Twin sisters and University of Miami alumnae, Amanda and Emily Gale, have turned their enthusiasm for the outdoors into a captivating and growing multimedia enterprise. After securing their captain's licenses and graduating from the University–where they both competed in pole vaulting–the sisters boldly chose to trade their premed ambitions for a life rich with adventure. Their commitment to exploring and sharing the thrills of fishing, hunting, and boating has garnered them a remarkable following of nearly one million across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Their age-appropriate and family-friendly content reflects their mission to educate, explain, and entertain. Through a blend of informative how-to videos and captivating tales of their greatest adventures, these dynamic sisters are redefining the outdoor lifestyle genre. They recently signed on with the Outdoor Sportsman Group networks (Outdoor Channel, MOTV, Sportsman Channel, and WFN) to host their very own TV show.

The University's multimedia team spent the day with the sisters, capturing a glimpse into their everyday lives. View the photo gallery in News@theU.