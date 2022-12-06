Newswise — Beginning in February 2023, American University’s Kogod School of Business is launching a one-of-a-kind speaker series, Gamechangers in Sustainability. In partnership with AU’s Sine Institute of Policy & Politics, the speaker series will examine how the most innovative leaders work to create a more sustainable world. The speakers – who include Fortune 500 CEOs, small-business entrepreneurs, and investors – are driving sustainability through transformative business practices.

The 2023 Gamechangers in Sustainability include (in alphabetical order):

Anthony Capuano , CEO, Marriott International, Inc.

, CEO, Marriott International, Inc. Carmine Di Sibio , CEO, EY

, CEO, EY Seth Goldman , Co-Founder and CEO, Eat the Change® and Co-Founder, Honest Tea

, Co-Founder and CEO, Eat the Change® and Co-Founder, Honest Tea Strive Masiyiwa , Founder, ECONET, businessman, and philanthropist

, Founder, ECONET, businessman, and philanthropist Nicole McGrew , Founder, Threadleaf & Company

, Founder, Threadleaf & Company Monica Pearce , Founder, Tenth Ward Distilling Company

, Founder, Tenth Ward Distilling Company Sara Polon , Co-Founder, Soupergirl

, Co-Founder, Soupergirl Shazi Visram, Founder, HappyFamily Brands; Founder, Healthybaby

“Kogod is being recognized as the go-to business school when business leaders think about sustainability,” said David Marchick, dean of American University’s Kogod School of Business. “As one of the only business schools in the nation to house a sustainability management program, our school trains future leaders to operate at the nexus of business, government, and society. This speaker series will enable business leaders to share their story about how they are creating a more sustainable world.”

As the first research university in the U.S. to achieve carbon neutrality, American University’s leadership in sustainability is woven throughout campus, from eliminating fossil fuel investments in our endowment and the new ESG investing course at Kogod where students make recommendations for future endowment investments, to the updated 2021 sustainability plan and campus arboretum.

“American University is committed to taking the bold steps necessary to build a sustainable world that benefits all,” said American University President Sylvia Burwell. “Kogod’s speaker series helps to elevate this commitment by bringing gamechangers to our campus to engage our students in their efforts to bring sustainability into the business world.”

The first event in the series will be held on February 22, 2023, featuring Seth Goldman, Co-Founder and Chief Change Agent of Eat the Change®, a planet-friendly snack brand. He is also the co-founder of PLNT Burger, Honest Tea, and chair of the board of Beyond Meat. As a result of his entrepreneurial success and impact, he has entered the Washington D.C. Business Hall of Fame and been recognized as Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year in Greater Washington, Beverage Industry Magazine’s Executive of the Year, and Partnership for a Healthier America’s CEO of the Year.

“Kogod’s Gamechangers in Sustainability speaker series reflects American University’s commitment to a sustainable future and coincides with the Sine Institute’s mission of encouraging experts to share their experience and knowledge with our community in pursuit of lasting change,” said Amy K. Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics. “The Sine Institute is proud to partner with Kogod on this initiative and we’re excited to hear from each of these visionary leaders about how their business practices are bringing about a more sustainable world.”

More information and the full line up of the Gamechangers in Sustainability series is available here.