What should we make of the spikes in the stock prices of companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment? Has the pandemic suspended the laws of economics as they apply to share prices? Is there something more nefarious going on?

Some brokerage firms have stopped customers from buying certain suddenly volatile stocks. Others have curtailed traders’ use of margin lending to take larger positions than they would otherwise be able to afford. Some politicians have called for banning so-called short selling of stocks on the theory that short sellers in these stocks are being "squeezed" and forced to cover their positions by buying back shares at inflated prices.

Despite the craziness and crazy talk, the laws of economics still hold, said Bruce Weber, dean of the Lerner College of Business & Economics and professor of business administration at the University of Delaware.

"However, the risk is that unsettling price fluctuations lead to restrictions that could impair the market’s ability to incorporate all information into prices," Weber said.

When such extreme situations arise, Weber said, it’s important to review the fundamental activities in markets and the regulations that have been put in place to prevent abuses.