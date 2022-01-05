Research Alert

Abstract

Over the past 25 years, scientific advancements in stem cell technologies have led to a new hope of fertility restoration for those at risk or who have lost their fertility. Though some couples diagnosed with infertility are successfully able to conceive by utilizing assisted reproductive technologies, not all infertile couples are as fortunate. Medical interventions and environmental exposures can render patients sterile. However, patient-specific stem cells differentiated in vitro to gametes provide one possible avenue to aid infertile couples in producing their own genetic offspring. Although there are several challenges associated with utilizing stem cells for fertility restoration in clinical practice, the production of functional gametes in a dish provides promising possibilities.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Female and Male Fertility Preservation

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY