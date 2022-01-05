Abstract

Over the past 25 years, scientific advancements in stem cell technologies have led to a new hope of fertility restoration for those at risk or who have lost their fertility. Though some couples diagnosed with infertility are successfully able to conceive by utilizing assisted reproductive technologies, not all infertile couples are as fortunate. Medical interventions and environmental exposures can render patients sterile. However, patient-specific stem cells differentiated in vitro to gametes provide one possible avenue to aid infertile couples in producing their own genetic offspring. Although there are several challenges associated with utilizing stem cells for fertility restoration in clinical practice, the production of functional gametes in a dish provides promising possibilities.