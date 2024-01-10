Physician Addresses Gut Health in His Hometown of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — It takes guts to be a gastroenterologist.

Just ask native El Pasoan Alejandro Robles, M.D., the newest gastroenterologist practicing with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso. He is also an assistant professor of gastroenterology with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

Gastroenterologists understand the journey of our food, starting with that hamburger we ate for lunch. The trip, which involves several vital organs, including the stomach, pancreas, liver, and gallbladder, is crucial for extracting nutrients necessary for our bodies.

However, when this journey falters, patients suffer from many conditions ranging from mild, such as indigestion and bloating, to severe, which includes pancreatitis and celiac disease. All arise from imbalances in this process, often caused by poor diet, lifestyle or genetics.

“I chose gastroenterology because I see myself as an internist who gets to do procedures,” said Dr. Robles, who also practices hepatology, which focuses on the liver. “In medical school I enjoyed the procedure aspects of it, but at the same time, I really like the critical thinking of medicine. A gastroenterologist gets to do both, while helping patients regain their quality of life.”

Persistent health disparities

It’s not wise to neglect the health of the digestion system. Doing so can lead to serious medical conditions such as colon cancer. This is critical to our Borderplex region.

“Along the border, Hispanics are unique,” Dr. Robles said. “Something in this area is responsible for increasing colorectal and liver cancers.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colon cancer is more prevalent in Hispanic communities than in other parts of the United States. The incidence rate of colon cancer in El Paso County is 45.8 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of 39.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Robles is particularly concerned about the mortality rate of colon cancer in El Paso County, which at 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people, exceeds the national average of 14.8.

Understanding why is the challenge. When it comes to participation in clinical studies, Hispanics are vastly underrepresented, making up less than 4% of study participants despite being 83% of the region’s population. This complicates further research into disparities.

Dr. Robles’ interest in medicine began after high school when he enrolled in the nursing program at the University of Texas at El Paso. When his clinical rotations began, it exposed him to the health disparities in his hometown. This inspired him to pursue medical studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he graduated in the top 2% of his class. Back in El Paso, he completed his residency at Texas Tech Health El Paso. Next came acceptance into the university’s gastroenterology fellowship program, which trains and retains dedicated physicians like him to practice in our Borderplex region.

Robles treats liver diseases, performs endoscopic procedures, screens for colon cancer, and helps patients manage obesity. He also studies the epidemiology and risk factors of gastrointestinal cancers, especially those affecting the colon, liver, and bile ducts. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology, American Gastroenterological Association, and American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. He has won several awards for his research, teaching, and patient care, and belongs to two prestigious honor societies.

Dr. Robles’s research is focused on understanding metabolic syndrome, a key factor in Hispanic health inequalities. Metabolic syndrome, characterized by disrupted metabolism due to obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and low HDL cholesterol, increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

The native advantage

In our Borderplex region, health disparities run deep. As a native El Pasoan, Dr. Robles wields an advantage in addressing these challenges. Familiarity with the region's cultural and socioeconomic intricacies means he's not just a medical professional; he's a trusted community advocate. Such trust can be a linchpin in health care.

By concentrating on gastrointestinal cancers' epidemiology, Dr. Robles paves the way for region-specific preventative strategies and treatments. He’s not just healing but also shaping the health care narrative of his community.

If you have questions or concerns about your digestive system, schedule an appointment today. Call Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso at 915-215-5200 or visit ttpelpaso.com.

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine. It’s the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing world-class patient care for the entire family at several locations across El Paso, while also providing a hands-on learning space for TTUHSC El Paso resident physicians and students.

About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso

TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in the Texas Tech University System in 2013, TTUHSC El Paso is celebrating 10 years as a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research. According to a 2022 analysis, TTUHSC El Paso contributes $634.4 million annually to our Borderplex region’s economy.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, TTUHSC El Paso has graduated over 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.