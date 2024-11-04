Newswise — CHICAGO (November 4, 2024) — Fabrizio Michelassi, MD, FACS, a recognized leader in the gastrointestinal surgical field, is the new Chair of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Board of Regents (BoR). His election to a 1-year term was announced during the Annual Business Meeting of Members at the ACS Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco last month.

Dr. Michelassi is the Lewis Atterbury Stimson Professor and chair of the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, and surgeon-in-chief of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine, both in New York City.

In his role as BoR Chair, Dr. Michelassi will work closely with the ACS BoR, Officers, and ACS Executive Director and CEO Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, and will lead the Finance and Executive Committees. The 24-member BoR formulates policy and supervises the overall management of the College.

“Dr. Michelassi has a longstanding commitment to the ACS and has had an exemplary surgical career. His leadership will be an important asset to the Board of Regents and the College as we continually work to improve the care of all surgical patients,” said Dr. Turner.

ACS Involvement

Dr. Michelassi has been an ACS Fellow since 1987 and has a strong record of leadership within the organization. He has been a Regent since 2016, during which time he has served as Chair of the Nominating Committee and Research and Optimal Patient Care Committee and Vice-Chair of the Education Advisory Committee, Finance Committee, and Honors Committee.

His other leadership positions within the ACS include serving as Chair of the Board of Governors (BoG) and several committees within the BoG during his tenure, as well as Chair of the Program Committee, which is responsible for developing the Clinical Congress educational program each year. He also has been Vice-Chair of the Advisory Council for General Surgery and Chair of the International Relations Committee.

Career Accomplishments

In addition to his roles with the ACS, Dr. Michelassi has led or served on many professional organizations, including as president of The Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract, Society of Surgical Oncology, Society of Surgical Chairs, Central Surgical Association, and Western Surgical Association.

Dr. Michelassi is a world-renowned gastrointestinal surgeon with expertise in the surgical treatment of gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers, as well as inflammatory bowel disease. Through research and participation in multiple clinical trials, he has impacted the surgical treatment of pancreatic and colorectal cancers, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn’s disease. He was able to develop a novel bowel-sparing procedure, now known as the Michelassi strictureplasty, designed to avoid sacrificing large amounts of bowel at the time of surgery and facilitating inactivity of the acute disease affecting the diseased intestinal loops.

Dr. Michelassi has authored more than 330 papers, book chapters, and abstracts, served on the editorial boards of nine prominent medical journals, and received numerous awards for his research and leadership.

Dr. Lena Napolitano Elected BoR Vice-Chair

Lena M. Napolitano, MD, FACS, a trauma and critical care surgeon, was elected Vice-Chair of the BoR.

Dr. Napolitano is a professor of surgery and associate chair for the Department of Surgery at the University of Michigan School of Medicine in Ann Arbor. Throughout her career, she has served in key roles for organizations including the Society of Critical Care Medicine, led research into trauma and surgical critical care, and been recognized for her surgical education and mentoring.

An ACS Fellow since 1985, Dr. Napolitano has held many leadership and member roles within the organization. She has been a Regent since 2018, wherein she served on the Nominating Committee, Research and Optimal Patient Care Committee, and Education Advisory Committee, among others. She also was Chair of the Board of Governors and the Committee on Perioperative Care, as well as served as President of the ACS Michigan Chapter.

In addition to Dr. Michelassi and Dr. Napolitano, four other surgeons were elected to the Board of Regents:

Daniel L. Dent, MD, FACS

San Antonio, Texas

General Surgeon

Audra A. Duncan, MD, FACS

London, Ontario, Canada

Vascular Surgeon

Arun K. Gosain, MD, FACS

Chicago, Illinois

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon

Sanjay R. Parikh, MD, FACS

Seattle, Washington

Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgeon

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.