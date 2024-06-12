Newswise — The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has initiated a pioneering program that bridges researchers and mentors across four research institutions in the Southwest.

Named the Southwest Transformative Educational Advancement and Mentoring Network, the program will attract cancer disparities researchers and mentors from the University of New Mexico, Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, New Mexico State University, and the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is located on NMSU’s campus in Las Cruces. The STEAM network’s initial focus will be in New Mexico and Arizona with plans to potentially expand in the future.

“We want to support individuals in their transition to becoming established cancer health disparities researchers, particularly here in the Southwest. Our goal is to provide comprehensive support, encouraging their retention to the Southwest in this vital field,” said Dolores Guest, PhD, RD, Director of the Behavioral Measurement and Population Science Shared Resource at UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center. Guest serves as the UNM Principal Investigator for the STEAM Network.

Targeting graduate students, professional students, postdoctoral fellows, and early stage investigators, especially those from underrepresented communities, the program also welcomes medical students, residents and fellows interested in research.

Funded by the National Cancer Institute, this collaborative program stands as one of only two funded programs of its kind, and the only one serving multiple institutions.

Guest said the collaborative effort will offer participants opportunities to leverage the strengths of each institution, regardless of their physical location relative to the campuses. “Some resources are readily accessible which we will be highlighting for our scholars, while others will be developed to meet their specific needs,” she said.

Mentorship stands as a cornerstone of the program, with numerous researchers already expressing interest in providing guidance and mentorship for STEAM scholars. Guest said mentor-mentee matches entail a minimum one-year commitment.

“Research across various disciplines contributes to addressing cancer health disparities in our diverse population of patients, from bench science to translational science,” Guest said.

The program’s emphasis on diversity extends to its recruitment strategy, leveraging the minority-serving institution status of all universities. Guest added that the STEAM program targets scholars who meet the criteria of the National Institute of Health’s definition of underrepresented populations in biomedical research based on race, ethnicity, gender, disability, and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The primary goal is to support individuals who may face barriers to accessing such opportunities,” Guest said.

Diversifying the pool of researchers examining health disparities can ultimately enhance the quality of cancer care. “For instance, addressing cultural or regional factors influencing hesitance to cancer screening behaviors can lead to improved outcomes,” Guest said.

In addition to providing a pool of mentors, the program employs Training Champions at each campus to facilitate the program. They engage and recruit scholars, pair and support mentor/mentee matches, and identify campus resources for program utilization.

With an estimated initial capacity of approximately 30 scholars annually, Guest expressed aspirations for mentorship program expansion beyond the current campuses.

“We envision extending our reach to other institutions within and beyond our states,” she said.