 

Don't Miss Out! Register for the GCOOS Fall Members' Meeting Today!

 

Meeting agenda includes GCOOS updates, IOOS updates, information on new projects and more news about the Gulf's ocean observing community

  • When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 8 — Virtual
  • Register Now

Meeting Agenda

10-10:10 a.m. Welcome, Leadership Transition, New Board Member Announcements

  • Kirsten Larsen, NOAA/NCEI, Outgoing Chair
  • Dr. Kim Yates, USGS, New Chair

10:10-10:40 a.m. GCOOS Updates

  • GCOOS-RA Activities Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner, Executive Director (10 min)
  • BOD Activities Overview: Dr. Kim Yates, Board Chair (10 min)
  • Questions: Dr. Brenner and Board of Directors (10 min)

10:40-11 a.m. IOOS Program Office Updates

  • Carl Gouldman, Executive Director

11-11:30 a.m. Inflation Reduction Act: New Projects

  • New Project Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner (10 min)
  • Focus on Equitable Service Delivery: Dr. Chris Simoniello, GCOOS Outreach and Education Manager (10 min)
  • Questions/Discussion (10 min)

11:30-11:45 a.m. Understanding Gulf Ocean Systems (UGOS) Project Update

  • Jan van Smirren, GCOOS Board Member (10 min)
  • Questions (5 min)

11:45-12:10 p.m. LUNCH BREAK

12:10-12:30 p.m. HFR Network: Status and Challenges

  • Dr. Uchenna Nwankwo, GCOOS Oceanographer (10 min)
  • Questions (10 min)

12:30-1:10 p.m. Marine Life Projects

  • The Compilation of Environmental, Threat, and Animal Data for Cetacean Population Health Analyses Platform (CETACEAN) Project Data Hub and Sea Turtle Project: Megan Howson, GCOOS Marine Mammal Biologist and Jerad King, GCOOS GIS Manager
  • NOAA Update on Rice’s Whale: Clay George, Large Whale Recovery Coordinator, National Marine Fisheries Service
  • Turtle Telemetry: Dr. Kristen Hart, United States Geological Survey
  • Questions/Discussion (10 min)

1:10-1:40 p.m. Lightning Talks — 3 Slides in 3 Minutes; Moderator, Dr. Chris Simoniello

  • Open to all Members, who will have 3-5 minutes to present up to 3 slides; questions held to the end
  • Email Dr. Chris Simoniello to sign up to present

1:40-1:50 p.m. Preview: The GCOOS 20th Anniversary Celebration in 2025

  • Jen Vreeland-Dawson, GCOOS Program Coordinator (10 min)

1:50-2 p.m. Closing Remarks

  • Dr. Kim Yates (10 min)

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

GCOOS Virtual Fall Meeting

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Marine Science Wildlife Scientific Meetings
KEYWORDS
Meeting marine fisheries
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY