10-10:10 a.m. Welcome, Leadership Transition, New Board Member Announcements
- Kirsten Larsen, NOAA/NCEI, Outgoing Chair
- Dr. Kim Yates, USGS, New Chair
10:10-10:40 a.m. GCOOS Updates
- GCOOS-RA Activities Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner, Executive Director (10 min)
- BOD Activities Overview: Dr. Kim Yates, Board Chair (10 min)
- Questions: Dr. Brenner and Board of Directors (10 min)
10:40-11 a.m. IOOS Program Office Updates
- Carl Gouldman, Executive Director
11-11:30 a.m. Inflation Reduction Act: New Projects
- New Project Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner (10 min)
- Focus on Equitable Service Delivery: Dr. Chris Simoniello, GCOOS Outreach and Education Manager (10 min)
- Questions/Discussion (10 min)
11:30-11:45 a.m. Understanding Gulf Ocean Systems (UGOS) Project Update
- Jan van Smirren, GCOOS Board Member (10 min)
- Questions (5 min)
11:45-12:10 p.m. LUNCH BREAK
12:10-12:30 p.m. HFR Network: Status and Challenges
- Dr. Uchenna Nwankwo, GCOOS Oceanographer (10 min)
- Questions (10 min)
12:30-1:10 p.m. Marine Life Projects
- The Compilation of Environmental, Threat, and Animal Data for Cetacean Population Health Analyses Platform (CETACEAN) Project Data Hub and Sea Turtle Project: Megan Howson, GCOOS Marine Mammal Biologist and Jerad King, GCOOS GIS Manager
- NOAA Update on Rice’s Whale: Clay George, Large Whale Recovery Coordinator, National Marine Fisheries Service
- Turtle Telemetry: Dr. Kristen Hart, United States Geological Survey
- Questions/Discussion (10 min)
1:10-1:40 p.m. Lightning Talks — 3 Slides in 3 Minutes; Moderator, Dr. Chris Simoniello
- Open to all Members, who will have 3-5 minutes to present up to 3 slides; questions held to the end
- Email Dr. Chris Simoniello to sign up to present
1:40-1:50 p.m. Preview: The GCOOS 20th Anniversary Celebration in 2025
- Jen Vreeland-Dawson, GCOOS Program Coordinator (10 min)
1:50-2 p.m. Closing Remarks