Meeting agenda includes GCOOS updates, IOOS updates, information on new projects and more news about the Gulf's ocean observing community When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 8 — Virtual

Register Now Meeting Agenda 10-10:10 a.m. Welcome, Leadership Transition, New Board Member Announcements Kirsten Larsen, NOAA/NCEI, Outgoing Chair

Dr. Kim Yates, USGS, New Chair 10:10-10:40 a.m. GCOOS Updates GCOOS-RA Activities Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner, Executive Director (10 min)

BOD Activities Overview: Dr. Kim Yates, Board Chair (10 min)

Questions: Dr. Brenner and Board of Directors (10 min) 10:40-11 a.m. IOOS Program Office Updates Carl Gouldman, Executive Director 11-11:30 a.m. Inflation Reduction Act: New Projects New Project Overview: Dr. Jorge Brenner (10 min)

Focus on Equitable Service Delivery: Dr. Chris Simoniello, GCOOS Outreach and Education Manager (10 min)

Questions/Discussion (10 min) 11:30-11:45 a.m. Understanding Gulf Ocean Systems (UGOS) Project Update Jan van Smirren, GCOOS Board Member (10 min)

Questions (5 min) 11:45-12:10 p.m. LUNCH BREAK 12:10-12:30 p.m. HFR Network: Status and Challenges Dr. Uchenna Nwankwo, GCOOS Oceanographer (10 min)

Questions (10 min) 12:30-1:10 p.m. Marine Life Projects The Compilation of Environmental, Threat, and Animal Data for Cetacean Population Health Analyses Platform (CETACEAN) Project Data Hub and Sea Turtle Project: Megan Howson, GCOOS Marine Mammal Biologist and Jerad King, GCOOS GIS Manager

NOAA Update on Rice’s Whale: Clay George, Large Whale Recovery Coordinator, National Marine Fisheries Service

Turtle Telemetry: Dr. Kristen Hart, United States Geological Survey

Questions/Discussion (10 min) 1:10-1:40 p.m. Lightning Talks — 3 Slides in 3 Minutes; Moderator, Dr. Chris Simoniello Open to all Members, who will have 3-5 minutes to present up to 3 slides; questions held to the end

Email Dr. Chris Simoniello to sign up to present 1:40-1:50 p.m. Preview: The GCOOS 20th Anniversary Celebration in 2025 Jen Vreeland-Dawson, GCOOS Program Coordinator (10 min) 1:50-2 p.m. Closing Remarks Dr. Kim Yates (10 min)