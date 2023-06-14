Newswise — John Gearhart has been named director of the Environment, Safety, Health and Quality Directorate at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, effective June 19.

Gearhart will lead the safety and operational infrastructure that enables the laboratory’s science missions while protecting workers, the public and the environment. ESH&Q provides broad expertise and programs to support nuclear safety, promote occupational health, control work hazards, meet regulatory requirements, manage waste responsibly and ensure quality performance.

“John’s commitment to teamwork and his engagement across the laboratory will be important in continuing to strengthen ORNL’s operational excellence, specifically through the Safe Conduct of Research principles,” said interim ORNL Director Jeff Smith.

Gearhart has served as the chief operating officer for ORNL’s Isotope Science and Engineering Directorate since 2020, providing oversight to nuclear and radiological facilities with critical national missions, including the production of medical isotopes and fuel for deep space exploration.

Prior to joining ORNL, he was the assistant chief of Naval Research at the Office of Naval Research, where he led the management and operations functions for the U.S. Navy’s scientific research and development portfolio.

“ESH&Q professionals drive safe, effective operations that make ORNL’s signature science possible. I look forward to leading the organization in further integrating safety and quality into the lab’s exceptional culture and performance,” Gearhart said.

Gearhart is a U.S. Navy nuclear submarine veteran with 30 years of experience in the Department of Defense in operations, management, risk assessment, long-range planning and strategy implementation. Throughout his naval career, he served in multiple positions, including as a nuclear submarine quality assurance officer, ensuring highly reliable safety systems in equipment. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

UT-Battelle manages ORNL for DOE’s Office of Science, the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States. DOE’s Office of Science is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time. For more information, visit https://energy.gov/science.