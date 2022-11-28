Newswise — While the numbers aren’t in just yet on how many people supported small businesses over the holiday weekend, a pre-holiday survey from Bankrate predicted more consumers were planning to shop on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday.

If you would like more context on this matter, please consider Kathy Korman Frey, professorial lecturer of management and the director of the Center For Entrepreneurial Excellence at the George Washington University School of Business. Korman Frey’s areas of expertise include entrepreneurship, women and business, and venture funded start-ups. Korman Frey says younger generations are likely driving this small business shopping trend.

"Gen Z is actually a big part of that. There's a statistic that about 67% of TikTok users are buying items from small businesses that show up on their for-you page," Korman Frey recently told CBS News.

Korman Frey can also speak to other trends related to small businesses and entrepreneurship this holiday shopping season. .