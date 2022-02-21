New research by David Markowitz, assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon, has uncovered pervasive gender and ethnicity biases across medicine. Markowitz analyzed text of 1.8 million critical care records from a large US hospital. The analysis found that physicians often focused on the emotions of female compared to male patients and focused more on the scientific diagnoses of male compared to female patients. Physicians reported on fewer emotions for Black patients versus White patients and physicians demonstrated the greatest need to work through diagnoses for Black women compared to other patients. The work provides evidence of gender and ethnicity biases in medicine as communicated by physicians in the field and requires the critical examination of institutions that perpetuate bias in social systems.



The paper is currently a preprint and can be viewed here: https://psyarxiv.com/xpb2k/



About David Markowitz

David Markowitz is an assistant professor in the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon. He uses language data from natural repositories to make inferences about people, such as what they are thinking, feeling, and experiencing psychologically. A large part of his research focuses on how deception affects language, including how fraudulent scientists write their research papers compared to genuine scientists. His work has appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Journal of Communication, Communication Research, and the Journal of Language and Social Psychology, and covered by outlets including Vice, Business Insider, Forbes, and NPR. He received his Ph.D. from Stanford University and his undergraduate and master's degrees from Cornell University.