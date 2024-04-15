Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Sex-based differences in short and longer-term diet-induced metabolic heart disease

Authors: Amanda J. Croft, Conagh Kelly, Dongqing Chen, Tatt Jhong Haw, Lucy A. Murtha, Lohis Balachandran, Andrew J. Boyle, Aaron L. Sverdlov, Doan T.M. Ngo

From the authors: “We show for the first time that RNA methylation machinery genes may be regulated in response to obesogenic diet in a sex- and age- dependent manner, and levels may correspond to cardiac systolic function.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology

