Spermatogonial stem cells (SSCs) are essential for male fertility. Using a technique they developed called iSLAMseq, UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers identified waves of genes responding to a transcription factor that promotes SSC formation. This led the group to define a RHOX10-DMRT1-ZBTB16 transcription factor circuit that drives SSC genesis. The finding is another step toward generating SSC therapy to treat male infertility, a condition that affects more than 100 million men.