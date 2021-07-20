Research Alert

Spermatogonial stem cells (SSCs) are essential for male fertility. Using a technique they developed called iSLAMseq, UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers identified waves of genes responding to a transcription factor that promotes SSC formation. This led the group to define a RHOX10-DMRT1-ZBTB16 transcription factor circuit that drives SSC genesis. The finding is another step toward generating SSC therapy to treat male infertility, a condition that affects more than 100 million men. 

