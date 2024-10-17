Newswise — CHICAGO (October 17, 2024) — Beth Sutton, MD, FACS, a general surgeon who has spent much of her career balancing private practice with leadership roles at the American College of Surgeons (ACS), will become the 105th president of the ACS.

Dr. Sutton will be initiated as the next president on October 19, during the Convocation that precedes the opening of the Clinical Congress 2024 in San Francisco, California. She succeeds pediatric surgeon and physician-scientist Henri R. Ford, MD, MHA, FACS, FRCS, FAAP, who served as president of the ACS from 2023-2024.

For her presidential year, Dr. Sutton has chosen the theme of “Excelling Together,” highlighting the special ability of the ACS to unite surgeons across disciplines, practice types, and career stages.

“I would like to encourage our Fellows and surgeons in all surgical disciplines to maintain the personal connection between one surgeon and one patient,” she said. “Surgical skills and education are commonly available through programs of the College, but the technical skills are only part of the process. We need professional skills and the ability to relate to patients and communicate with them in a way that lets them know we care so that they feel free to trust us.”

Background and Career Highlights

Dr. Sutton’s interest in medicine began early in childhood, with the gift of a book on the human body she received from a great-aunt. After years of interest, she entered Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, in 1972.

There, she had her first exposure to surgery, an experience that made her certain surgery was the path for her: “The first time I saw an operation, I had done the physical examination for a patient who was about to have a coronary artery bypass the following day, and the cardiologist told me that I needed to go and attend the surgery. So I went, and the surgeon was very welcoming, and the anesthesiologist allowed me to stand up next to him behind the ether screen so that I could look over. For the first time, I saw a live beating heart. Then I got to watch the surgeon take the vein grafts and sew them into place, thereby bringing blood to the muscle of the ventricle. At that moment, I thought it would be wonderful to be a surgeon and fix things.”

After medical school, she completed an internship at St. Paul Hospital in Dallas, Texas, followed by a residency in general surgery at Scott and White Memorial Hospital, in Temple, Texas.

In addition to maintaining her own practice, she has held leadership positions within a variety of surgical organizations for much of her career. She is a past secretary and past president of the Texas Surgical Society, a past local president of the American Cancer Society, and a current member of the board of directors of the American Board of Surgery. She has previously served as a president of the Association of Women Surgeons and as a member of the Association of Women Surgeons Foundation Board of Trustees.

ACS Leadership

A Fellow of the College since 1984, Dr. Sutton has served in many ACS leadership roles. She is a past president of the North Texas ACS Chapter, a past Governor-at-Large representing North Texas (2004-2010), and a past member of the Board of Governors Executive Committee (2008-2010). Her ACS leadership also includes nearly a decade on the Board of Regents (2012-2021), including a year as Chair (2019–2020).

She is also a past member of the ACS Advisory Council for General Surgery and many ACS committees, including the Committee on Optimal Access/Healthcare Disparities, Committee on Professional Opportunities for Senior Members, Committee on Transition to Practice (Mastery in General Surgery), and Committee on Preceptorship for Practicing Surgeons. She also has been a member of the ACS Women in Surgery Committee. She has served as a faculty member of the Surgeons as Leaders Course since 2013.

Vice-Presidents

Alongside Dr. Sutton, Nancy L. Gantt, MD, FACS, and Dennis H. Kraus, MD, FACS, will become first vice-president and second vice-president, respectively.

Dr. Gantt is a well-respected surgeon and educator and a Fellow of the College since 1992. She is a professor of surgery at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, as well as co-medical director of the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center at Mercy Health–St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a past vice-chair of the ACS Board of Governors Executive Committee and Diversity Pillar Lead.

The second vice-president, Dr. Kraus, is a renowned head and neck surgeon and executive medical director of oncology and enterprise at Centura Health in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Kraus has been an active ACS member with a focus on committee service and the promotion of advancements in head and neck surgical practices.

