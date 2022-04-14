Abstract

Pig epiblast-derived pluripotent stem cells are considered to have great potential and broad prospects for human therapeutic model development and livestock breeding. Despite ongoing attempts since the 1990s, no stably defined pig epiblast-derived stem cell line has been established. Here, guided by insights from a large-scale single-cell transcriptome analysis of pig embryos from embryonic day (E) 0 to E14, specifically, the tracing of pluripotency changes during epiblast development, we developed an in vitro culture medium for establishing and maintaining stable pluripotent stem cell lines from pig E10 pregastrulation epiblasts (pgEpiSCs). Enabled by chemical inhibition of WNT-related signaling in combination with growth factors in the FGF/ERK, JAK/STAT3, and Activin/Nodal pathways, pgEpiSCs maintain their pluripotency transcriptome features, similar to those of E10 epiblast cells, and normal karyotypes after more than 240 passages and have the potential to differentiate into three germ layers. Strikingly, ultradeep in situ Hi-C analysis revealed functional impacts of chromatin 3D-spatial associations on the transcriptional regulation of pluripotency marker genes in pgEpiSCs. In practice, we confirmed that pgEpiSCs readily tolerate at least three rounds of successive gene editing and generated cloned gene-edited live piglets. Our findings deliver on the long-anticipated promise of pig pluripotent stem cells and open new avenues for biological research, animal husbandry, and regenerative biomedicine.