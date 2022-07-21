Abstract: Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of global mortality and morbidity. Cardiac dysrhythmias contribute significantly to this disease burden. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common chronic dysrhythmia. Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived atrial cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-AMs) present an exciting new model for AF but currently fail to reach maturity and so are limited in translational potential currently. We report a new approach using a combination of Gremlin 2 and retinoic acid treatment of human iPSCs for generating cardiomyocytes resembling atrial cells. More than 40% of myocytes generated by this approach showed rod-shaped morphology, expression of cardiomyocyte proteins (including RyR2 receptors, a-actinin-2, F-actin) and typically a striated appearance, all of which were broadly similar to the characteristics of adult atrial myocytes. Isolated myocytes were electrically quiescent until stimulated to fire action potentials with an atrial myocyte profile and an amplitude of approximately 100 mV, arising from a resting potential of approximately -70 mV. Single-cell RNA sequence (scRNASeq) analysis showed a high level of expression of several atrial specific transcripts including NPPA, MYL7, HOXA3, SLN, KCNJ4, KCNJ5 and KCNA5. Amplitudes of calcium transients recorded from spontaneously beating cultures were increased by the stimulation of α-adrenoceptors (activated by phenylephrine and blocked by prazosin) or β-adrenoceptors (activated by isoproterenol and blocked by CGP20712A). Thus, our new method provides an efficient approach for differentiating human atrial myocytes with mature characteristics from hiPSCs. This preparation will be very useful for studying signalling pathways in human atrial myocytes, and provides a valuable model for investigating atrial fibrillation and drug discovery.