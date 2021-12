Genetic variants in the GJB2 gene which encodes for the Connexin 26 protein account for ∼ 60% of cases of genetic hearing loss. A novel hiPSC line was generated from an individual with the hearing loss-related variant c.109G > A in GJB2 leading to the p.V37I alteration in the Connexin26 protein. These cells will help to delineate the role of GJB2 in hearing loss pathogenesis and serve as a platform for drug discovery and development.