Abstract

Newswise — This study outlines the future research opportunities related to Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in innovation management. To this end, it combines a review of the academic literature with the results of a Delphi study involving leading innovation management scholars. Ten major research themes emerged that can guide future research developments at the intersection of GenAI and innovation management: 1) Gen AI and innovation types; 2) GenAI, dominant designs and technology evolution; 3) Scientific and artistic creativity and GenAI-enabled innovations; 4) GenAI-enabled innovations and intellectual property; 5) GenAI and new product development; 6) Multimodal/unimodal GenAI and innovation outcomes; 7) GenAI, agency and ecosystems; 8) Policymakers, lawmakers and anti-trust authorities in the regulation of GenAI-enabled innovation; 9) Misuse and unethical use of GenAI leading to biased innovation; and 10) Organizational design and boundaries for GenAI-enabled innovation. The paper concludes by discussing how these themes can inform theoretical development in innovation management studies.