Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — This study outlines the future research opportunities related to Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) in innovation management. To this end, it combines a review of the academic literature with the results of a Delphi study involving leading innovation management scholars. Ten major research themes emerged that can guide future research developments at the intersection of GenAI and innovation management: 1) Gen AI and innovation types; 2) GenAI, dominant designs and technology evolution; 3) Scientific and artistic creativity and GenAI-enabled innovations; 4) GenAI-enabled innovations and intellectual property; 5) GenAI and new product development; 6) Multimodal/unimodal GenAI and innovation outcomes; 7) GenAI, agency and ecosystems; 8) Policymakers, lawmakers and anti-trust authorities in the regulation of GenAI-enabled innovation; 9) Misuse and unethical use of GenAI leading to biased innovation; and 10) Organizational design and boundaries for GenAI-enabled innovation. The paper concludes by discussing how these themes can inform theoretical development in innovation management studies.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Business Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Artificial Intelligence Business Ethics
KEYWORDS
Gen AI Artificial Intelligence (AI) Management Innovation Delphi
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY