Newswise — SUNY Geneseo has been named a Top Producer of both Fulbright US Student and Fulbright US Scholar awards, as announced by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and reported in The Chronicle of Higher Education in its annual article. Geneseo is the first dedicated SUNY institution to be named to both lists in the same year and is one of only 18 colleges or universities nationwide to be recognized as a Top Producer for both students and scholars.

For the 2022–23 national competition, Geneseo was named a Student Top Producer for the fifth time in school history and a Scholar Top Producer the second time.

