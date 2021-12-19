Abstract

The recent revolution in tissue-resident macrophage biology has resulted largely from murine studies performed in the C57BL/6 strain. Here, we provide a comprehensive analysis of immune cells in the pleural cavity using both C57BL/6 and BALB/c mice. Unlike C57BL/6 mice, naive tissue-resident Large Cavity Macrophages (LCM) of BALB/c mice failed to fully implement the tissue residency program. Following infection with a pleural-dwelling nematode these pre-existing differences were accentuated with LCM expansion occurring in C57BL/6 but not BALB/c mice. While infection drove monocyte recruitment in both strains, only in C57BL/6 mice were monocytes able to efficiently integrate into the resident pool. Monocyte to macrophage conversion required both T cells and IL-4Rα signalling. Host genetics are therefore a key influence on tissue resident macrophage biology, and during nematode infection Th2 cells control the differentiation pathway of tissue resident macrophages.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Preprints
SECTION
CHANNELS
Stem Cells All Journal News
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY