About The Study: The results of this study showed that most children, adolescents and young adults in the continental United States had adequate access to pediatric cancer care in 2021, although disparities existed among racial and ethnic groups and residents in rural areas, areas with high deprivation levels, and some Southern and Midwestern states. Reducing these disparities may require innovative approaches, such as expanding the capabilities of local facilities and creating partnerships with adult oncology centers and primary care physicians.

Authors: Xiaohui Liu, Ph.D., of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, is the corresponding author.