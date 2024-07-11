Newswise — George Bakris, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Section of Endocrinology at the University of Chicago and Director of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center, died on June 15, 2024. He was 72 years old.

"Dr. Bakris was passionate and worked tirelessly to advance and provide the best care to patients. He was an exceptional leader, mentor, and friend who we will miss dearly," wrote Everett Vokes, MD, John E. Ultmann Distinguished Service Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, in a letter to faculty and staff.

Bakris published more than 500 peer-reviewed manuscripts and guidelines, including a New England Journal of Medicine article just two months ago showing that the glucagon-like peptide 1 agonist semaglutide (drugs known under brand names such as Ozempic or Wegovy) reduces the risk of clinically important kidney outcomes in patients with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Among his many leadership roles, Bakris served as President of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology (2000-2002) and President of the American Society of Hypertension (2010-2012). He also served as Chair of the American Diabetes Association Consensus Report on Hypertension in Diabetes (2016-2017), Co-Chair of the American Society of Hypertension Writing Committee for the Hypertension in Diabetes Guidelines (2008, 2010), and member of the American Diabetes Association Clinical Practice Guideline Committee (2018-2021).

Bakris came to the University of Chicago in 2006 as Professor of Medicine and Director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Hypertension Center, an American Heart Association (AHA) approved center of excellence for treating hypertension.

“His impact was enormous as it related to improving the lives of those individuals with difficult to control blood pressure and secondary hypertension,” said longtime colleague, Arlene Chapman, MD, Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Section of Nephrology at UChicago. “During his tenure of training fellows in hypertension, he was able to provide the United States with the next generation of hypertension specialists. His legacy will be felt for a very long time.”

Chapman remembered Bakris as gruff, but with a soft edge, and a drive improve to the lives of patients with chronic diseases involving the heart, kidney, and diabetes.

“George was an out-of-the-box individual who was not restricted by institutional expectations and really forged paths forward for many individuals affected by difficult to control hypertension and chronic kidney disease,” Chapman said.

In an obituary published by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH), Bryan Williams, ISH President and George Stergiou, Secretary and President-elect, wrote, “George leaves a remarkable legacy in research and patient care. He published prodigiously in hypertension and kidney disease, played a huge role in guideline and policy development, and was an outstanding leader … [he] supported and inspired many scientists around the world.”

Bakris’ many honors include the 2014 Astra Zeneca Award from the International Society of Hypertension, the 2021 National Kidney Foundation of Illinois Lifetime Service and Achievement Award, the 2023 Luminary in Cardiometabolic Medicine Award from the Heart in Diabetes Group, and the 2023 Hippokrates Lifetime Academic Contribution Award. He also received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the University of Athens in 2023.

In April 2024, Bakris was awarded the Donald F. Steiner Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy at the University of Chicago Diabetes Day.

“George Bakris was the most prolific researcher, teacher, and clinician in the history of hypertension,” wrote Michael Davidson, MD, Clinical Professor of Medicine and Director of the UChicago Lipid Clinic. “He will live on through his great work. I will remember him most as a great friend and colleague who was always eager to help with his amazing mind.”

Born in Greece and just six weeks old when he moved to the U.S., Bakris received his medical degree from the Rosalind Franklin School of Medicine and completed residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, where he also completed a research fellowship in Physiology and Biophysics. He then completed fellowships in Nephrology and Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Chicago. After faculty appointments at Tulane and University of Texas at San Antonio, he served as Vice Chairman of the Department of Preventive Medicine for more than a decade at Rush University Medical Center, before returning to the University of Chicago in 2006.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of more than 40 years, Demetria, and their children, Athena (Matt), Louis (Despina), and grandchildren.

