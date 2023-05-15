Newswise — (Phoenix, AZ –May 20, 2023) – The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) has named George Dangas, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), and Surgery, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai as its new President. He was appointed on Saturday, May 20, during the closing ceremonies at the SCAI 2023 Scientific Sessions in Phoenix. He is the first Mount Sinai cardiologist to hold this position and will serve as the 46th President of SCAI.

Dr. Dangas, also the Director of Cardiovascular Innovation at the Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai and Chief of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Queens, is an authoritative voice on the performance of nonsurgical cardiovascular and valve interventions using both established and novel techniques, and on preventing and dissolving endovascular thrombosis. In his work with SCAI, he has served as a key faculty and program committee member for various meetings and events and is a former SCAI Trustee.

“I am deeply honored to serve as SCAI president this year,” said Dr. Dangas. “Our society is moving the interventional cardiology specialty forward in such impactful ways that are reflective of our current times and speak to the innovation required to advance patient care. I am excited to collaborate with our physician and associate members to address the needs of our profession and make an imprint on global health.”

In this new role, Dr. Dangas will fulfill a number of important responsibilities including acting as the spokesperson for SCAI, supporting its development efforts, and helping manage its operations.

Dr. Dangas completed medical and postgraduate studies at the National and Capodistrian University of Athens, Greece, followed by his internship and residency in internal medicine at The Miriam Hospital and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He completed his cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology fellowships at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and has been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology, and also elected Master of the American College of Cardiology.

Dr. Dangas will begin his one-year term starting May 20, 2023.

About SCAI

The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) is a non-profit professional association with over 4,500 members representing interventional cardiologists and cardiac catheterization teams in the United States. SCAI promotes excellence in interventional cardiovascular medicine for both adults and children through education, representation, and the advancement of quality standards to enhance patient care. Follow @SCAI on Twitter for the latest heart health news.

