Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (Mach 15, 2023) – George Demiris, PhD, FACMI, the Mary Alice Bennett University Professor and Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor, has been appointed Penn Nursing’s next Associate Dean for Research and Innovation. This appointment will begin on June 1, 2023.

“Penn Nursing is renowned for exemplary science that transforms policy and practice. We are leaders in innovation, infusing it our research, practice, and teaching,” said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia M. Villarruel. “Dr. Demiris’ research and innovation expertise, curiosity, and commitment to social justice is impactful and it will be transformational in his new role at our School. I am excited to have his leadership as he continues to build our research and innovation mission.”

Demiris’ research is at the forefront of the intersection of informatics and nursing science, and his work has introduced new and innovative approaches to long-standing problems in gerontology. He has sought a patient- and family-centered approach to designing and evaluating health information systems for older adults. He is a co-founder of the Hospice Caregiver Research Network, an initiative led by researchers from various academic disciplines committed to designing and testing interventions to support family caregivers of patients at the end of life. Demiris is currently conducting a clinical trial to examine the impact of a behavioral intervention for hospice caregivers informed by problem solving therapy and positive reappraisal, using various informatics tools. Another area of his research includes the use of behavioral sensing, “smart home” and “Internet of Things” technologies to promote independence for community dwelling older adults and their families. His research has been funded consistently over the years both by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

“Penn Nursing has a long tradition in leading the advancement of nursing science,” said Demiris. “I am looking forward to the continued growth of our research and innovation ecosystem in the School, fostering new collaborations, and inclusive research initiatives.”

Demiris holds a secondary appointment in the Informatics Division of the Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Informatics at the Perelman School of Medicine. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and a fellow of the American College of Medical Informatics, the Gerontological Society of America, and the International Academy of Health Sciences Informatics. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Informatics for Health and Social Care and a Senior Fellow of the Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics. He directs the Penn Artificial Intelligence and Technology Collaboratory for Healthy Aging and co-directs the Penn Community Collaboratory for Co-Creation.

In addition to his scholarship, Demiris mentors doctoral students at Penn Nursing to utilize informatics tools and principles in their research agenda. He is committed to interdisciplinary educational and research collaborations and has extensive experience in curricular design and mentoring from his past roles as Director of a Biomedical and Health Informatics Training Program funded by the National Library of Medicine, and an Aging and Informatics Training Program, funded by the National Institute of Nursing Research. He actively collaborates with various units on campus including the Department of Computer and Information Science, as well as industry partners.

# # #

About the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing

The University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing is one of the world’s leading schools of nursing. For the seventh year in a row, it is ranked the #1 nursing school in the world by QS University. Our Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program has been ranked # 1 in the country by U.S. News & World Report for two straight years (2022 & 2023). Penn Nursing is also consistently ranked highly in the U.S. News & World Report annual list of best graduate schools and is ranked as one of the top schools of nursing in funding from the National Institutes of Health. Penn Nursing prepares nurse scientists and nurse leaders to meet the health needs of a global society through innovation in research, education, and practice. Follow Penn Nursing on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, & Instagram.