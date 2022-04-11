Stephen Forssell is the director of the university’s LGBT Health Policy and Practice Program. Professor Forssell can discuss the rise in anti-LGBTQ youth legislation from multiple perspectives. Much of his research has focused on same-sex parenting and child development and can explain how this legislation could affect LGBT children.

David Huebner is an associate professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health. Dr. Huebner’s focuses on the intersection of psychology, public health, and social justice. He can delve further into the mental and physical health effects the measures may have on LGBTQ children.

Katrina Pariera is an associate professor of communication at the Columbian College of Arts and Sciences. Professor Pariera is an expert on parent-child communication and can provide insight on how the new legislation could impact the relationships between LGBTQ children and parents and other adult authority figures.