October 21, 2024
Shannon Mitchell | [email protected] | (540) 577-8429
George Washington University Law Review Symposium:
The Survival of the Jury
Please join GW Law’s Law Review Symposium for a conversation on The Survival of the Jury. This symposium will critically assess the past, present and future of the jury in the U.S. legal system. The panels and guests will address the historical and current reasons for juries and the causes of their decline, together with proposals for the future in a comparative light.
- Panel 1: Civil Jury Panel
- Panel 2: Criminal Jury Panel
- Panel 3: Judges Panel
- Benjamin G. Chew, Sheppard Mullin Richer & Hampton
- Bobby R. Burchfield, George Washington University Law School
- Paul Butler, Georgetown University Law Center
- Renée Lettow Lerner, George Washington University Law School
The George Washington University Law School
L401
2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052
Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines
Friday, October 25, 2024
8:00am-5:00pm
