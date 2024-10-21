FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

October 21, 2024

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Mitchell | [email protected] | (540) 577-8429

George Washington University Law Review Symposium:

The Survival of the Jury

WHAT:

Please join GW Law’s Law Review Symposium for a conversation on The Survival of the Jury. This symposium will critically assess the past, present and future of the jury in the U.S. legal system. The panels and guests will address the historical and current reasons for juries and the causes of their decline, together with proposals for the future in a comparative light.

Panel 1: Civil Jury Panel

Panel 2: Criminal Jury Panel

Panel 3: Judges Panel

For more information, please visit here.

WHO:

Benjamin G. Chew , Sheppard Mullin Richer & Hampton

, Sheppard Mullin Richer & Hampton Bobby R. Burchfield , George Washington University Law School

, George Washington University Law School Paul Butler , Georgetown University Law Center

, Georgetown University Law Center Renée Lettow Lerner , George Washington University Law School

, George Washington University Law School Panelists listed here

WHERE:

The George Washington University Law School

L401

2000 H Street NW, Washington DC 20052

Foggy Bottom Metro Stop- orange, blue and silver lines

WHEN:

Friday, October 25, 2024

8:00am-5:00pm

RSVP:

Media interested in attending must contact Shannon Mitchell at [email protected].

-GW-