George Washington University Law School Selected to Provide AI Training to Federal Government

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Sept. 17, 2024)—The George Washington University Law School (GW Law) has been selected, alongside Stanford University and Princeton University, to lead a series of crucial training sessions for thousands of federal government executive branch policymakers and senior leaders in September and October 2024 as part of the General Services Administration’s AI Community of Practice (“AI COP”).

In compliance with Artificial Intelligence Training For the Acquisition Workforce Act and Executive Order 14,110, GW Law was selected to deploy its multidisciplinary expertise to lead the “Acquisition Track” of the 2024 AI Training Series.

“It is an honor that George Washington University was selected to partner with the U.S. government to educate the federal workforce on Artificial Intelligence acquisitions and public procurement best practices. This kind of interdisciplinary public interest work showcases the expertise of GW’s faculty as well as our deep and continued relationship with the federal government,” said GW Provost Christopher Alan Bracey.

“I am proud to see our GW Law colleagues share their formidable expertise on government procurement and AI—in furtherance of a federal statute and an executive order no less—and use their platform to make an impact by equipping our nation's federal workforce to deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning ethically, effectively, and with excellence,” said GW Law Dean Dayna Bowen Matthew.

The adoption, growth, and integration of AI in the federal government is a national priority for President Biden and the U.S. Congress. GW Law is uniquely qualified to service the needs of the U.S. government with its public procurement and AI law and policy expertise. A collaborative endeavor by Associate Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies Jessica Tillipman and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Aram Gavoor, the project aims to educate federal officials on incisive topics such as Risk Management & Ethics, National Security AI Acquisitions, and Compliance with AI-Related Regulations.

